Image: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Peter Safran offers an update on where the other spinoff from The Conjuring universe is at. Get a look at the new Charlie’s Angels. Arrow’s penultimate season has wrapped. Plus, set pictures from Birds of Prey, and a new look at Star Trek: Discovery’s explosive season finale. May the spoilers be with you, always!



Advertisement





The Crooked Man

Speaking with Comic Book, The Conjuring 2 producer Peter Safran offered an update on the film’s spinoff starring the Crooked Man.

There are a bunch of things that we’re exploring in [Annabelle Comes Home] that I just love. That I think are going to be great. Frequently, the audience tells you what the next one should be. When we did Conjuring 2, we all thought Crooked Man would be the next one out the gate. We just loved it. It was just a great character. Instead, the audience was so fascinated by the nun. It’s not that we won’t do Crooked Man, but you kind of have to balance out [the franchise]. I’m sure that we have ideas of what we want to do beyond this, from the artifact room, but I suspect that we’ll probably … The audience will tell us exactly what we should be doing.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters

Bloody-Disgusting has this piece of promotional/licensing art from Sony the outlet stresses is otherwise “not an official poster of any kind,” which is good, considering it’s pretty much just the teaser they put out already in static form.



Advertisement

Charlie’s Angels

Entertainment Weekly has the latest photos of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the Elizabeth Banks-directed “continuation” of Charlie’s Angels. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Renee Montoya chases Harley Quinn around Gotham in the latest round of set photos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thor & Darryl



Chris Hemsworth stated he’d “love” to make a full mockumentary series exploring his relationship with his roommate Darryl, in a recent interview with MTV International.

I’d love to do that. I’d love to see Darryl more. I’d love to do a mockumentary TV show of us living together and rooming together and our day to day adventures outside of saving the world, just sort of the regular stuff. I thought that was a lot of fun to shoot and also I think it’d be cool to have a TV show like that, yeah. Surfing, fishing, we go to a pub. It’d be good fun.

Hanna

Good news—Hanna has already been renewed for a second season at Amazon.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

TV Line has cast portraits for the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD, including Clark Gregg as his mysterious new character, “Sarge.” More at the link.

Advertisement





Arrow

Production has officially wrapped on Arrow’s seventh season, according to Stephen Amell on Twitter.

Advertisement

Supernatural

Sam and Dean agree to stop Jack in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supernatural, “Jack in the Box.”

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, the Discovery crew sticks its neck out for Michael Burnham in the trailer for next week’s as-yet-untitled season finale.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.