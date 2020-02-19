Updates From Bill & Ted's Return, The Matrix 4, and More

Time’s running out for Bill & Ted. Image : United Artists

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier adds another mysterious figure to its cast. A Game of Thrones favorite could join The Witcher’s second season. Get a look at the Bad Batch in a new clip from Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ return. Plus, new Castlevania art , and what’s to come on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. The Keanu spoilerssai nce continues!



Bill & Ted Face the Music

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, director Dean Parisot revealed Bill & Ted only have 78 minutes to save mankind’s future in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

We’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time. We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle. They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they’re in trouble. And let’s say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly has the latest photo.

The Matrix 4

In other Keanue Reeves news, Neo walks the streets of San Francisco in the latest set footage from The Matrix 4.

Meander

Bloody-Disgusting has a couple of new photos from Meander, Mathieu Turi’s Cube-in-a-tube movie starring Gaia Weiss.

Children of the Sea

We also have the trailer for a new anime film about a girl who falls in love with a boy raised by dugongs. Together, they solve a mystery affecting the world’s sea life .

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier

Deadline reports Alias and Supergirl star Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of The Falcon & the Winter Soldier in an undisclosed role.

The Witcher

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ Tormund, aka Kristofer Hivju, has joined the second season of The Witcher as Nivellen, a rakish criminal from the short story, A Grain of Truth. [Redanian Intelligence]

The Auteur

Deadline also has word Jude Law will star in The Auteur, a new half-hour comedy series for showtime from Taika Waititi based on the comic book by Rick Spears, James Callahan and Luigi Anderson. The story concerns a serial killer picking off the cast of a horror movie on a studio backlot.

DMZ

Freddy Miyares has also joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of DMZ as Skel, “the ruthless triggerman of one of the DMZ’s most powerful gangs.” [Deadline]

What We Do in the Shadows

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Haley Joel Osment in the second season of What We Do in the Shadows.

Castlevania

Netflix, via the medium of Warren Ellis, has released a new poster for Castlevania’s third season.

The Walking Dead

Negan remains his old, dickish self in a new clip from The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

The second season of Power Rangers Beast Morphers enjoys a new opening credit sequence.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Captain Rex meets Clone Force 99 in a new clip from the final season of The Clone Wars.

The Flash

Barry forms an unlikely alliance with Gorilla Grodd in the trailer for next week’s exquisitely-titled episode of The Flash, “Grodd Friended Me. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Genghis Khan rides a scooter in the trailer for the also exquisitely-titled “Mortal Khanbat, ” next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

