Image: Marvel

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get a tiny new glimpse of Captain Marvel in a new Endgame TV spot. The Lord of the Rings show could enter production very soon. Margot Robbie has wrapped on Birds of Prey. Legends of Tomorrow wants to do a really wild musical episode. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow, and Creepshow reveals Tom Savini’s story. Spoilers, assemble!



Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Another day, another snippet of new footage in the latest TV spot, including Captain Marvel taking flight and Rocket imploring Earth’s mightiest heroes to not hurl in his spaceship.

Countdown

According to Deadline, Talitha Bateman, Peter Facinelli, P.J Byrne, Anne Winters, Tom Segura, Jordan Calloway, and Tichina Arnold have joined the cast of Countdown, an upcoming horror film from STX concerning an app that tells the user exactly when they’re going to die.

Advertisement

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Rachel Talalay has signed on to direct a film adaptation of Joe Ballarini’s children’s book series, A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting, for Netflix. Based on a screenplay by Ballarini himself, the story concerns a babysitter recruited by “a secret society of badass babysitters who protect children destined to change the world” after her latest charge is kidnapped by monsters. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Methuselah

According to Deadline, Jon Watts is currently in talks to direct Methuselah, the upcoming Warner Bros. action film starring Michael B. Jordan as the oldest man in Biblical history.

Advertisement

The Nun 2

Akela Cooper (Luke Cage) has been hired to write the sequel to The Nun.[Deadline]

Advertisement

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle

THR reports Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Dolittle reboot is currently undergoing major reshoots under the helm of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) director, Jonathan Liebesman. Perhaps encouragingly, the outlet has word original director Stephen Gaghan “was on set and collaborated with” Liebesman during filming.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Production has officially wrapped on Birds of Prey according to Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, on Instagram.

Advertisement





Creepshow

During a recent panel at Monsterpalooza in Pasadena, California, Tom Savini revealed he’s directed an adaptation of Joe Hill’s By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain for Shudder’s upcoming Creepshow TV series. Described by Savini himself as, “a combination of Stand By Me, The Fog and Jurassic Park” the story concerns two young children who find the body of a beached plesiosaur in Lake Champlain.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Lord of the Rings

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series reportedly begins filming in Edinburgh, Scotland this August.

Advertisement

[Daily Record]

Legends of Tomorrow

Hyping the Bollywood-inspired musical number in last night’s episode, “Seance & Sensibility,” showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed “the music episode we really want to do is to return to the concert that David Hasselhoff performed at the Berlin Wall in the early ‘90s to learn that he (as he takes credit for in real life!) was truly responsible for the reunification of Germany and the collapse of the Soviet Union.” [TV Guide]

Advertisement

In the meantime, Sara enters Ava’s mind in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe.”

Arrow

Spartan reaches out to a Four-Star General played by Ernie Hudson in the trailer for the character’s self-titled episode airing next week.

NOS4A2

Coming Soon has synopses for the first four episodes of AMC geriatric vampire series, NOS4A2.

The Shorter Way: Vic McQueen, a young, blue-collar, New Englander discovers her supernatural abilities, as the immortal Charlie Manx uses his own to lure a child into his mysterious 1938 Rolls Royce Wraith. The Graveyard of What Might Be: Vic meets Maggie, a medium with more questions than answers. Charlie Manx visits Haverhill to seek The Shorter Way and finds Vic’s school Janitor, Bing, is more than eager to help. The Gas Mask Man: Vic strives to live a normal life despite Maggie’s warning. Charlie Manx puts Bing Partridge to work. The House of Sleep: Vic seeks the Wraith and learns she must trust her gift. A body surfaces in Haverhill.

Advertisement

Shadowhunters

Jace goes undercover to save Clary from Jonathan in the trailer for “Aku Cinta Maru,” the April 22 episode of Shadowhunters.

Doctor Who

Finally, the BBC has released for a trailer for “The Runaway,” a 13-minute VR adventure from the team behind Doctor Who Series 11.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.