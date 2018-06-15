Image: Jasin Boland (Warner Bros. via Entertainment Weekly)

Ryan Murphy says American Horror Story’s big crossover is happening this year. Could Lucasfilm be reviving Seth Green’s weird Star Wars comedy shorts? Plus, Brie Larson hypes up the strength of Captain Marvel, what’s to come on Cloak & Dagger, and our first look at the new Rocketeer animated series. Spoilers, away!



Bloodshot

The Wrap reports Talulah Riley has joined the cast as Bloodshot’s wife, Gina, while Alex Hernandez will play Tibbs, one of the scientists responsible for the nanite technology Bloodshot is infused with.

Super Intelligence

James Corden will voice a super intelligent A.I. that may-or-may-not have plans for world domination in the upcoming Melissa McCarthy comedy, Super Intelligence. [Variety]

Advertisement

Untitled Animated Film from Apple

Bloomberg reports Apple is in talks with the Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon for “an animated movie as part of [Apple’s] upcoming slate of original video offerings.”

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Composer Pinar Toprak revealed she’ll be the first woman to score an MCU film on Instagram.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brie Larson revealed Captain Marvel is strong enough to “move planets” in a recent interview with E! News.

She’s so strong. She can move planets! So, to me, it’s like how far can I go with this strength?





Aquaman

More photos from Entertainment Weekly gave us our first looks at Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incredibles 2

Brad Bird, Holly Hunter, and Craig T. Nelson discuss Incredibles 2 in a new video from Coming Soon.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt teaches us all about lavalier mics in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Movie Tickets also has a new featurette including interviews with Toby Jones, Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard.





V-Wars

Peter Outerbridge (ReGenesis, Millennium, Saw VI) has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama as series regular Calix Niklos, “an elegant, malicious science expert on the Homeland Security Team.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy confirmed on Twitter the upcoming season of American Horror Story starting later this year will crossover previous seasons Coven and Murder House.

Advertisement

Twin Peaks/David Lynch/Kyle MacLachlan

In a recent interview with Deadline, David Lynch stated his next project will most likely be for television.

Feature films have fallen on hard times these days. And it’s sad, but it’s the reality. I always say now, cable television is the new arthouse. People have freedom and can make a continuing story. It’s pretty beautiful, but it’s not the big screen, so there’s a little bit of sorrow in the picture and a little bit of sorrow in the sound.

Advertisement

In a separate interview with Deadline, Kyle MacLachlan was optimistic about a fourth season of Twin Peaks.

I think those kinds of things are certainly possible. I think we’re all just waiting on David to have the spark of an idea to go forward. It’d be a great journey. I would drop everything to do that.

Star Wars: Detours

A member of The Star Wars Leaks Reddit has noticed Lucasfilm has filed five trademarks for merchandise related to the long-in-limbo animated series from Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. Here’s the original trailer, which was originally released all the way back in 2012.

The Rocketeer

Variety has our first look at the new Rocketeer animated series.

Advertisement

The 100

KSiteTV has images from June 26th’s episode, How We Get to Peace.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tandy and Tyrone finally sit down to talk in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Call/Response.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.