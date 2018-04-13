Image: Warner Bros.

Luke Cage adds a new character for season 2. Get a look at The Flash’s latest take on a classic comics villain. Arrow teases a very special return. Plus, new snippets of Avengers: Infinity War footage, and new looks at the returns of The Originals and The 100. Spoilers, assemble!



Aquaman

Randall Park has joined the cast of Aquaman amidst reshoots as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who helped Arthur Curry hone his aquatic powers as a youth.

Captain Marvel



Clark Gregg has begun filming on Captain Marvel and announced it by teasing a reunion with Nick Fury.

The Room

Bloody-Disgusting reports Olga Kurylenko is currently filming The Room, a brand new take on The Monkey’s Paw concerning a wish-fulfilling secret room with deadly consequences.

Deadpool 2

Coming Soon has two new international posters of Cable and Domino.

Avengers: Infinity War

M’Baku joins the fray in the latest TV spot, which also sees Star-Lord self-conscious about his high voice.

In related news, Joe Russo promised fans they will recognize Peter Dinklage when he shows up in Infinity War during an interview with JOE.ie.

It may take you a beat or two, but you’ll certainly recognize him. That’s all we can say.

Elsewhere, Screen Rant has the film’s ominous IMAX poster.

Incredibles 2

Here’s the new poster, to go with this morning’s new trailer. [Coming Soon]

Bao

Speaking of Incredibles 2, here’s a clip from Bao, the short film about a living dumpling that will run before the movie.

Mary Shelley

Elle Fanning is Mary Shelley in Haifaa Al-Mansour’s biopic on the author of Frankenstein.

Luke Cage

Black Film reports Antonique Smith has joined the cast of Luke Cage as a brand-new character named Nandi Tyler. Tyler is a police detective who takes over for Misty Knight while she recovers following her limb amputation in The Defenders.

The Flash

The CW (via Screen Rant) has given us our first look at Edwin Gauss, the final bus meta known as The Folded Man, due to his ability to shift into the second and fourth dimensions at will. Unlike his comics counterpart, The Flash’s interpretation of the character appears to be Pringles-eating New Ager instead of a mad scientist.

Later, Gypsy returns in the synopsis for May 1st’s episode, “Therefore She Is.”

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash team up with Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) to try to thwart Thinker’s plan. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy have a heart to heart talk about their relationship.

[Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

Agents of SHIELD’s season (series?) finale is titled “The End” according to Spoiler TV. That’s not ominous at all!

Supergirl

Kara must put her feelings aside and team up with Saturn Girl to take on Pestilence, the third Worldkiller in the synopsis for April 30th’s episode, “Of Two Minds.”

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence. However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

Tommy Merlyn returns in the synopsis for May 3rd’s episode, “Docket No. 11-19-41-73.”

The pressure mounts for Oliver (Stephen Amell) who begins to wonder if he will lose everything in his battle to save Star City. A familiar face returns (Colin Donnell).

Riverdale

In the synopsis for the May 2 episode, “Shadow of a Doubt,” Archie and Jughead try to ease tensions between the Bulldogs and Serpents on the eve of Riverdale’s mayoral race.

As the town’s mayoral race between Fred (Luke Perry) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) heats up, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) sets his sights on a new ally – Sheriff Minetta (guest star Henderson Wade). Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help when she has a suspicion about the Black Hood. Meanwhile, the reveal of a dark secret forces Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to try and ease tensions between the Bulldogs and Serpents. Finally, on the eve of the mayoral debate, a mysterious message leaves everyone on edge.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Sam, Dean, Castiel & Gabriel band together in the synopsis for the May 3 episode, “Beat the Devil.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) must work together if they have any hope of bringing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) home. Meanwhile, Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) encounter with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) may alter the outcome of the journey for one of our heroes.

[Spoiler TV]

The Originals

TV Line sits down with Joseph Morgan for a chat about the “heartbreaking” final season of The Originals.

The 100

The CW’s official Youtube has also posted an interview with Bob Morley discussing season five of The 100.

The Terror

Finally, the crew must bear another attack from the polar “monster” in a clip from Monday’s episode, “First Shot a Winner, Lads.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.