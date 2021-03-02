Updates From Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Borderlands, and More

Image : Marvel Studios

Bruce Campbell just keeps on teasing his tiny role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Netflix is making a new Wu Assassins movie. Get another new look at Netflix’s DOTA anime. Plus, teases for the next season of American Horror Story, and what’s coming on Batwoman and The Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Following recent accusations of kidnapping and assault, THR reports T.I. will not return as Dave in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Borderlands

Lionsgate has confirmed Ariana Greenblatt (you may remember her as Young Gamora) has been cast as Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands movie from Eli Roth.

The Queen Mary

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Alice Eve is attached to star in the first of a planned trilogy of horror movies set aboard the haunted ship, The Queen Mary. Gary Shore (Dracula Untold) is attached to direct.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Bruce Campbell continues to tease his love of Sam Raimi-directed cameos, this time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Magpie

Tuppence Middleton, Max Harwood, and Thomas Turgoose will star in Magpie, the directorial debut of Dean Puckett. It’s said to follow “the eponymous character who lives in an isolated church community ruled over by her father, The Pastor. When a man is murdered, paranoia sets in and rumors begin of a strange ‘Beast’ living in the forest. Suspicions fall on enigmatic outsider Mary Edwards, forcing Magpie to question her loyalties as a witch hunt begins.” [Screen Daily]

Fistful of Vengeance

Netflix has ordered Fistful of Vengeance, a 90-minute standalone Wu Assassins film starring original cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto. Written by Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu and directed by Roel Reiné, the film will reunite the Wu Assassin team in Bangkok “to avenge the death of one of their own, only to find that their new enemy is an ancient threat armed with otherworldly powers.” [Deadline]

Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla clashes with King Kong on a new international poster.

The Seventh Day

Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for The Seventh Day, a film described as “Training Day meets The Exorcist” starring Guy Pearce as a priest who takes a rookie clergyman on his first demon-hunting ride along. Keith David, Stephen Lang, Robin Bartlett, Heath Freeman, Hannah Alline, Major Dodge, and Vadhir Derbez co-star.

Lightyears

Sissy Spacek and Ed O’Neill will star in Lightyears, a new drama series from writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly at Amazon Studios. The story follows Franklin and Irene York “a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.” Juan José Campanella will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. [Deadline]

Cobra Kai

Production has officially begun on the fourth season of Cobra Kai.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Netflix has released another trailer for Studio Mir’s take on the world of Valve’s popular MOBA video game.

Jupiter’s Legacy

A teaser compiles yesterday’s Jupiter’s Legacy photos into a dramatic new video.

Invincible

IGN has a five-minute clip from Amazon Prime’s Invincible animated series.

American Horror Stories

A short teaser for the upcoming American Horror Story anthology series aired during the Golden Globes.

Batwoman

In the trailer for “It’s Best You Stop Digging,” Batwoman II decides to do what Batwoman I never could: kill Alice!

Charmed

Harry teams-up with Macy in the trailer for “Private Enemy No. 1", the March 14 return episode of Charmed.

Pennyworth

Alfred tries to escape the U.K. in a new trailer for season two.

The Walking Dead

We also have a trailer, a clip, and the opening two minutes of next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

American Gods

Finally, Mr. Wednesday goes full Odin in the trailer for “The Rapture of Burning, ” next week’s episode of American Gods.

