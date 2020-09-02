ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Morning Spoilers

Updates From Ant-Man 3, Dune, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Buckle up, Hope and Scott, it's gonna be a big one.
Image: Marvel Studios
Adam Driver boards Sam Raimi’s mystery new sci-fi project. The cast of the next Scream continues to expand. Warner Bros. is taking its adaptation of Mark Millar’s Nemesis in a very different direction. Plus, Peyton Reed on the scale of Ant-Man 3, and the end of The 100 draws near. To me, my spoilers!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

65

Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, Adam Driver will star in 65, a new sci-fi/thriller from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and producer Sam Raimi. [Deadline]

Scream 5

Variety reports The Boys star Jack Quaid has joined the cast of Scream 5 in a currently undisclosed role.

Nemesis

Mark Millar revealed Project Power’s Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct a film adaptation of his comic book series with Steve McNiven, Nemesis. Though the original story follows a tech inventor teaming up with a masked vigilante after he’s framed for the murder of his wife, Discussing Film alleges it “follows an engineer who sees the President commit a deadly crime & teams up with a vigilante” to take him down.

Ant-Man 3

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Peyton Reed described Ant-Man 3 as a “much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two.”

We are working our way through the pandemic…there are some really exciting things in store, none of which I can speak to about right now. As is the Marvel way! But, um...I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be…a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It’s going to have a very, very different visual template. And that’s all I will say.

Wonder Woman 1984

According to the Korea Media Ratings Board, Wonder Woman 1984 runs 151 minute—or 2 hours and 31 minutes—making it ten minutes longer than the first, for those checking along with their watches at home.

Dune

Two new photos of Stilgar and Lady Jessica with Duke Leto have surfaced.

No Time to Die

The latest No Time to Die poster promises a new trailer is coming this Thursday.

Yummy

An experimental rejuvenation treatment causes the zombie apocalypse in the trailer for Yummy, coming to VOD, DVD, and Blu-ray October 6.

Room 104

A foam party leaves its guests “with a shocking side effect” in the synopsis for Room 104's September 4 episode.

Season 4, Episode 7: Foam Party

Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 (11:00-11:20 p.m. ET/PT)

Hoping to impress his new housemates, perpetually insecure Jack (Benjamin Papac) organizes an epic foam party in Room 104, but things get strange when the foam leaves the partiers with a shocking side effect.

Written by Bryan Poyser; directed by Natalie Morales.

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

The 100 series finale airs September 30.

Superman & Lois

Finally, a new sizzle reel for the CW’s roster of DC shows hypes the debut of Superman & Lois, with...no actual footage from the show, just their prior appearances.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

