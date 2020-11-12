We come from the future
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Updates From American Horror Story, Spawn, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Spawn
SpawnJason BlumAmerican Horror StoryJames WanMeanderMiskatonic U: The ResonatorDamselVideo NastySwamp Thing
What we look like mentally preparing for another season of AHS at this point, tbh.
What we look like mentally preparing for another season of AHS at this point, tbh.
Image: FX
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
Millie Bobby Brown has joined a new fantasy adventure at Netflix. Lionsgate has nabbed a new 80s-inspired slasher in Video Nasty. Jason Blum gives us our occasional “yes, Spawn’s still happening” update. Plus, the CW’s run of Swamp Thing continues. Spoilers away!

Illustration for article titled Updates From iAmerican Horror Story/i, iSpawn/i, and More
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown will star in and produce Damsel at Netflix, a new fantasy-adventure movie from 28 Weeks Later director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Brown is said to play Princess Elodi, a young royal who is “married off to a rival kingdom” only to “immediately find herself in danger when it’s revealed that her new home has a nasty little secret — during the harvest season, the kingdom sacrifices their princesses to a hungry dragon.” [Deadline]

Video Nasty

Lionsgate has acquired Chris Thomas Devlin’s spec script Video Nasty for producers Seth Rogen and Greg Silverman. According to Variety, the story centers “on three teens who rent a cursed VHS and are pulled into an ’80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever.” Director Jonathan Levine is said to be “eyeing” the project with his producing partner, Gillian Bohrer.

Untitled Atomic Monster Film

Deadline additionally reports James Wan’s Atomic Monster will produce an “original” horror movie “set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles” for New Line. Bishal Dutta is attached to direct from a script by Joshua Rollins.

Spawn

During a recent interview with Inverse, Jason Blum confirmed he and Todd McFarlane are “still working” on Spawn to “get the story right.”

It’s taken longer than I hoped it would have to get the story right, but we’re still working on it. It’s gonna be very different, it’s gonna be very edgy. What excited me about it is that Spawn is kind of the last great unexploited comic. So that seemed like an amazing opportunity.

Meander

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo from Meander, the Cube-in-a-tube movie starring Gaia Weiss.

Illustration for article titled Updates From iAmerican Horror Story/i, iSpawn/i, and More
Photo: WTFilms

Miskatonic U: The Resonator

Full Moon Features has released a poster for Miskatonic U: The Resonator, a newly announced film “inspired by the works” of H.P. Lovecraft and Stuart Gordon.

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy shared new promotional artwork for the tenth season of American Horror Story.

Swamp Thing

Finally, Sunderland sends his goons to kill Swamp Thing in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Price You Pay.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

TheMichaelMoran
TheMichaelMoran

Spawn

What percentage of films and TV show, trailed by their creators as ‘edgy’, turn out to be in fact Hot Topic goth-bait and not edgy at all?