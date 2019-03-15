Image: Fox

The cast and crew of Pet Sematary discuss Stephen King’s beloved book. More of The 100 might be on the way. Plus, new posters for Shazam and The Curse of La Llorona, what’s to come on Deadly Class and Supernatural, and more. Spoilers, away!

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

According to a pair of new Instagram posts, Shannon Elizabeth and Chris Jericho have joined the cast of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Deadline reports Creep and Creep 2 director Patrick Brice will direct an adaptation of the Stephanie Perkins novel, There’s Someone Inside Your House, for Netflix. Adapted from a script by Henry Gayden (Shazam), the film “is described as a combination of two different beloved teenage genres: the slashers that came to prominence in the ’80s and ’90s and the character-driven coming of age classics a la John Hughes’ films and American Graffiti.”

Alien



Bloody-Disgusting has synopses for all six Alien shorts coming this year from 20th Century Fox.

ALIEN: Alone – Written and Directed by Noah Miller – Hope, an abandoned crew member aboard the derelict chemical hauler Otranto, has spent a year trying to keep her ship and herself alive as both slowly fall apart. After discovering hidden cargo, she risks it all to power up the broken ship in search of human life. ALIEN: Containment – Written and Directed by Chris Reading – Four survivors find themselves stranded aboard a small escape pod in deep space. Trying to piece together the details around the outbreak that led to their ship’s destruction, they find themselves unsure to trust whether or not one of them might be infected. ALIEN: Harvest – Directed by Benjamin Howdeshell – The surviving crew of a damaged deep-space harvester have minutes to reach the emergency evacuation shuttle. A motion sensor is their only navigation tool leading them to safety while a creature in the shadows terrorizes the crew. However, the greatest threat might have been hiding in plain sight all along. ALIEN: Night Shift – Written and Directed by Aidan Breznick – When a missing space trucker is discovered hungover and disoriented, his co-worker suggests a nightcap as a remedy. Near closing time, they are reluctantly allowed inside the colony supply depot where the trucker’s condition worsens, leaving a young supply worker alone to take matters into her own hands. ALIEN: Ore – Written and Directed by the Spear Sisters – As a hard-working miner of a planet mining colony, Lorraine longs to make a better life for her daughter and grandchildren. When her shift uncovers the death of a fellow miner under mysterious circumstances, Lorraine is forced to choose between escape or defying management orders and facing her fears to fight for the safety of her family. ALIEN: Specimen – Directed by Kelsey Taylor – It’s the night shift in a colony greenhouse, and Julie, a botanist, does her best to contain suspicious soil samples that have triggered her sensitive lab dog. Despite her best efforts the lab unexpectedly goes into full shutdown and she is trapped inside. Little does she know, an alien specimen has escaped the mysterious cargo, and a game of cat and mouse ensues as the creature searches for a host.

The Curse of La Llorona

The Weeping Woman cries skull-shaped tears on an interesting new poster from Coming Soon.

Shazam!

Coming Soon also has Shazam’s IMAX poster.

Pet Sematary

The cast and crew discuss Stephen King’s novel in a new featurette.

Depraved

Larry Fessenden takes on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in a quick trailer for Depraved.

The 100



Good news—the CW appears to have quietly renewed The 100 for a seventh season ahead of its sixth season premiere. According to Production Weekly, season seven begins filming this summer.

Supergirl

Supergirl faces her “biggest challenge yet” in the synopsis for “All About Eve,” airing March 31.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must deal with the destructive aftermath of Lex’s (guest star Jon Cryer) nefarious plans. Shocked at what Lex has created, Supergirl faces her biggest challenge yet. Ben Bray directed the episode with story by Gabriel Llanas and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#417). Original airdate 3/31/2019.

Charmed

Maggie infiltrates a cult in the synopsis for the March 31 episode of Charmed, “Surrender.”

When Niko (Ellen Tamaki) reaches out to Mel (Melonie Diaz) for help, she unknowingly reveals a new demon. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) volunteers to infiltrate the “cult” to help thwart him, but when she goes missing Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel set out to find her before it’s too late. Harry (Rupert Evans) must face the consequences of the “gift” that The Elders have bestowed on him, leaving Mel, Macy and Maggie shocked and angry. Mel thinks that Fiona (guest star Leah Pipes) might be the key to helping Harry, which seems to cause trouble between her and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon). Meanwhile, Parker (Nick Hargrove) is getting worse and Maggie has an idea on how to make him better. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Sarah Goldfinger (#117). Original airdate 3/31/2019.

Supernatural

Castiel needs help tracking down a miracle in the synopsis for “Game Night,” airing April 4.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) race to help a friend in need. Meanwhile, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) is concerned for Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) wellbeing, and Castiel (Misha Collins) enlists help from Jo/Anael (guest star Danneel Ackles) to track down a miracle. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Meredith Glynn. (#1417). Original airdate 4/4/2019.

Meanwhile, Sam and Dean investigate forest-dwelling monsters in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Don’t Go in the Woods.”

The Walking Dead

The survivors face blizzard zombies in the synopsis for The Walking Dead’s March 31 episode, “The Storm.”

In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard; as one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.

Deadly Class

KSiteTV has photos from “Sink With California,” the season finale of Deadly Class. More at the link.

Riverdale

Meanwhile, the Riverdale kids performer Heathers: The Musical in TV Line’s photos from next week’s episode, “Big Fun.”

Legacies

Finally, a golem wants to kill Landon in the trailer for “I’ll Tell You A Story,” next week’s episode of Legacies.

