Photo: All Images (Germain Lussier/io9)

It’s Mandalorian Friday! Later this afternoon, Disney+ is expected to drop the first trailer for the brand new live-action Star Wars TV show, there’s already a poster, and we also have some excellent images of the costumes thanks to D23.

Costumes for the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, and Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano, are at the Disney+ Pavillon on the convention floor at the D23 Expo, and the closer you look, the better an idea you can get of just who these characters are.

Advertisement

Here are some photos, starting with the title character.



Advertisement

Obviously, as we know, he’s a Mandalorian. But the helmet is the only thing that really gives that away. Everything else feels pretty pieced together, like he’s seen some shit and personalized his armor.



Here’s his left side. Largely uneventful, save for those charges on his belt and a lot of battle damage.

Advertisement

That gauntlet is interesting though, but more interesting on the right side. Let’s head over there.

Advertisement

Here you get a closer look at his gloves (why the different colored fingers?) and that blue triangle. That seems to signify something, but what could it be? His blaster has a nice long barrel on it. Oh, and it definitely looks like he shoots things out of that wrist. Here’s a closer look.

Advertisement

Moving down his leg, the Mando has more charges or magazines on his leg, as well as a knife in there. Is that some kind of symbol on his left thigh or just more protection? Plus, you see just how big that blaster is and we love those boots.

Advertisement

Speaking of big blasters, we’ve seen it previously but, here are some closer looks at the Mandalorian’s main weapon, an Amban phase-pulse blaster that seems more than a little influenced by the Star Wars Christmas special.

Advertisement

It’s certainly got a rifle feel on one side. There’s no doubt about that. (Also notice the cool marking on the back of his helmet.)

Advertisement

On the other end, it feels more like a cattle prod. So does this shoot out electricity or something? It certainly can be used for long-range or hand-to-hand combat.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s the full ensemble together.

Advertisement

Next up is Cara Dune—a former shocktrooper in the Rebel Alliance, and a character we can expect to, begrudgingly at first, team up with the Mandalorian.



Advertisement

Cara’s costume doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as the Mandalorian’s, but it still feels like it is wildly versatile and probably hiding a lot of things.

Here’s a close-up on the top where you notice all the battle damage first. But also those three lines on her stomach. Do those signify some kind of rank? Are they just there for aesthetics?

Advertisement

Next is the waist area. That belt buckle looks like it could be hiding some tricks. Both belt buckles actually. The lower green one certainly has some storage for weapons on there but it’s unclear what they are.

Advertisement

Why just one knee brace, Cara? In the above image, though, we also see Cara’s blaster and knife, so let’s check those out.

Advertisement

Her knife looks fairly standard, though you get a good look at even more battle damage—on the side of her thigh no less—and the different materials it’s made of. Here’s her blaster.

Advertisement

Looks pretty small, to be honest—but we’ve seen her previously hoisting around a massive rifle that looks like the RT-97C heavy blaster from Star Wars: Battlefront. But since the rest of her costume is designed like a football uniform, we think she’s more hand-to-hand than weapons-based. And here’s her other side to round it all out.

Advertisement

Overall, these are pretty excellent costumes. Very old, very grimy, very Star Wars, but also very new to that world. Here’s one more photo.

Advertisement

Rad.

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ November 12. Check back later for a trailer.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.