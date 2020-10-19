Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Morning Spoilers

Unsurprisingly, Sony Hits Back on Those Major Spider-Man 3 Rumors

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3SupernaturalThe Walking Dead: World BeyondFear the Walking DeadThor: Love and ThunderTreehouse of Horror XXXIthe simpsonsDucktalesPatienceAttack of the DemonsThe SandmanLove and MonstersThe Empty Man
107
Peter Parker peeks through the looking glass.
Image: Sony/Marvel Studios
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder filming next year. Darkwing Duck gets dangerous in new Ducktales clips. The Simpsons’ Halloween spooktacular has been pushed to after Halloween. Plus, more pictures from Supernatural’s last episodes, and what’s to come on The Walking Dead spinoffs. To me, my Spoilers!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Patience

Deadline reports Charlie McDowell (The Discovery) is attached to direct a film adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, Patience, at Focus Features. The story concerns a man who commandeers a time machine ten years after his wife, Patience, is murdered. This “plunges into a psychedelic journey through Patience’s past and the events that shaped her into the woman he knew and loved.”

Spider-Man 3

Sony released a very brief statement to Entertainment Tonight denying rumors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have joined the cast of Spider-Man 3.

Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.

Well, that should settle that.

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming this January.

The Empty Man

A cult worships a supernatural entity that can only be summoned by blowing on an empty coke bottle in the trailer for The Empty Man, coming to theaters this Friday. It’s based on writer Cullen Bunn and artist Vanesa R. Del Rey’s Boom Studios comic.

Attack of the Demons

A new animated film about demons in Colorado marries Italian horror with papercraft animation.

Love and Monsters

Paramount has also released a final trailer for Love and Monsters, starring Michael Rooker and Jessica Henwick.

The Sandman

According to Neil Gaiman, filming is already underway on The Sandman TV series so “it’s going to be time to announce some casting soon.”

Ducktales

Darkwing Duck takes on the Fearsome Five and Taurus Bulba in both a trailer and three clips for tonight’s hour-long episode of Ducktales.

Treehouse of Horror XXXI

This years’ Simpsons Halloween special has been postponed to November 1, because spooky season can no longer be contained to just October in the dread year 2020. Or, because the National League Championship Series square off between the Dodgers and the Braves went to game 7.

Supernatural

Comic Book has photos from “Drag Me Away (From You),” this week’s flashback episode of Supernatural. Click through for more.

Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN — Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Wolves roam free inside an abandoned high school in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Al learns Isabel is still out there in a clip from net week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

cyrusjavier
Argh

Just want to share this guy’s hilarious manchild MAGA rant masquerading as a news article.

Justice League director Zack Snyder and Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson have come out publically in favor of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his choice to be vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Weeks ago saw Johnson, who produces and is starring in DC films, post his endorsement on Instagram.

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s Black Adam movie is rumored to be filled with transgender-swapped characters as well as race-bended characters. Johnson’s team also manages Superman actor Henry Cavill, who they are trying to get back the role, and recently saw Johnson’s former wife, business partner, co-producer and manager of Cavill, Dany Garcia, attack President Trump on social media after the president tested positive for the coronavirus in a reference to Superman. As Superman is an iconic American character, just imagine what the pair have in store for the Man of Steel.

Zack Snyder endorses Biden

Regarding Zack Snyder, who has his “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League coming out on HBO Max next year, a company owned by CNN parent company AT&T, that is currently a disaster as it has barely any subscribers especially compared to the much better streaming services of Netflix and Disney Plus, Zack uploaded and posted a pro-Biden video on his Twitter account in relation to his home state of Wisconsin which is filled with seemingly working-class people offering how President Trump failed them and to vote for Biden, the politician who has worked for 47 years.

AT&T is anti-Trump

It’s been no secret that AT&T, which also owns WarnerMedia and DC Comics, has been anti-Trump as, in addition to owning “fake news” CNN, recent DC movies have taken digs at Donald Trump.

The Joker movie saw the character of Thomas Wayne, Batman’s father, described as like a Donald Trump, which actually saw actor Alec Baldwin turn down the role because of the Trump description (Baldwin also “plays” Trump on SNL).

The recent Birds of Brey movie that failed at the box office was also anti-Trump as it featured the villain of the movie, Black Mask, getting so enraged about Harley Quinn voting for Bernie Sanders that he gets to the point of wanting to kill her, so it’s assumed Black Mask must be a Trump supporter and that all Trump supporters are just like Black Mask.

The upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie, if it ever gets released, is also anti-Trump as the director of the flick has confirmed the villain, played by Pedro Pascal, is based on Trump, and Gal Gadot recently confirmed Wonder Woman 1984 is filled with a political backdrop that it is a symbol for everything “that is currently happening around the world.” Gadot also posted that cringe-worthy “Imagine” video about how there is no heaven when people were dying from the coronavirus, and then just laughed about it.

Warner Bros. TV also signed the founder of the Black Lives Movement to develop and create original programming on its streaming services and TV channels.

There is also Jason Momoa who backs the violent riots that have seen people badly hurt.

AT&T also just announced it’s diversity-driven new DC Comics line, “Future State,” that replaces classic characters with politically correct characters.

Zack and Dwayne are in good company.