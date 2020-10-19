Unsurprisingly, Sony Hits Back on Those Major Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Peter Parker peeks through the looking glass. Image : Sony/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder filming next year. Darkwing Duck gets dangerous in new Ducktales clips. The Simpsons’ Halloween spooktacular has been pushed to after Halloween. Plus, more pictures from Supernatural’s last episodes, and what’s to come on The Walking Dead spinoffs. To me, my Spoilers!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Patience

Deadline reports Charlie McDowell (The Discovery) is attached to direct a film adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, Patience, at Focus Features. The story concerns a man who commandeers a time machine ten years after his wife, Patience, is murdered. This “plunges into a psychedelic journey through Patience’s past and the events that shaped her into the woman he knew and loved.”

Spider-Man 3

Sony released a very brief statement to Entertainment Tonight denying rumors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have joined the cast of Spider-Man 3.

Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.

Well, that should settle that.

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming this January.

The Empty Man

A cult worships a supernatural entity that can only be summoned by blowing on an empty coke bottle in the trailer for The Empty Man, coming to theaters this Friday. It’s based on writer Cullen Bunn and artist Vanesa R. Del Rey’s Boom Studios comic.

Attack of the Demons

A new animated film about demons in Colorado marries Italian horror with papercraft animation.

Love and Monsters

Paramount has also released a final trailer for Love and Monsters, starring Michael Rooker and Jessica Henwick.

The Sandman



According to Neil Gaiman, filming is already underway on The Sandman TV series so “it’s going to be time to announce some casting soon.”

Ducktales

Darkwing Duck takes on the Fearsome Five and Taurus Bulba in both a trailer and three clips for tonight’s hour-long episode of Ducktales.

Treehouse of Horror XXXI

This years’ Simpsons Halloween special has been postponed to November 1, because spooky season can no longer be contained to just October in the dread year 2020. Or, because the National League Championship Series square off between the Dodgers and the Braves went to game 7.

Supernatural

Comic Book has photos from “Drag Me Away (From You),” this week’s flashback episode of Supernatural. Click through for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN — Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Wolves roam free inside an abandoned high school in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Al learns Isabel is still out there in a clip from net week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

