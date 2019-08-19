Image: Fox

As movies like The Abyss have shown, being stranded at the bottom of the ocean is as dangerous as being stranded in outer space. And as movies like The Meg have shown, there can be very unfriendly things lurking in the depths. Underwater combines both, with Kristen Stewart starring in what appears to be the “fierce Ripley” role.



That’s not to say that a movie which happens to be derivative (as Underwater sure looks to be) can’t also be entertaining as hell, the presence of the controversial T.J. Miller notwithstanding.

Definitely certain Alien vibes there, and—anyone else get flashbacks to The Descent when that, uh, waterlogged beastie-looking creature popped up behind Stewart’s character? Let’s go ahead and add “cave horror” to the list of movies Underwater pays homage to...and admit we ain’t mad about it.

Underwater, which is directed by William Eubank (whose last film was the very good, twist-filled sci-fi indie The Signal), also co-stars Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Jason Bourne) and Jessica “Colleen Wing” Henwick, and is out January 10.

