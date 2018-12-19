Image: Naughty Dog

It’s game over for Shawn Levy and Uncharted. The director has left the video game adaptation to make another film, a film that just so happens to also be about video games.

That movie is called Free Guy and Fox has given it a green light to go into production in April of next year. It’s based on a 2016 Black List script by Matt Lieberman, and is about about a bank teller (played by Ryan Reynolds) who realizes that he’s actually a non-playable character in an open world video game. He then teams up with a human’s avatar to try and save the game and the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy just cast Jodie Comer of Killing Eve as the human, Get Out star Lil Rel as one of Reynolds’ friends, and Stranger Things star Joe Keery as a real world programmer.

The idea of the movie sounds super solid, and that cast led by Reynolds, along with Levy directing, has a lot of promise. But...dammit. Another one bites the dust for Uncharted. Levy (who directed Real Steel, A Night at the Museum, and produced Stranger Things and Arrival) seemed like the most promising person so far on a list of potential directors who’ve at some point circled the project (such as David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, and Joe Carnahan). However, it seems that Tom Holland remains attached to Uncharted, which suggests having another director step on board probably isn’t going to be an issue. Then again, that’s never been an issue. Getting the thing into production is the problem.

Anyway, while we wait, at least we still have this amazing fan film starring the one and only Nathan Drake, Nathan Fillion.

