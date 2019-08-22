Image: Sony

The Uncharted movie might be just as cursed as the treasures Nathan Drake keeps coming across. 13 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg has reportedly departed the project, set to star Tom Holland, making him the latest in a string of directors who’ve parted ways with the long-awaited adaptation.

According to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, Trachtenberg has left the Sony Pictures adaptation of the adventure video game series. He joined the film back in January. No reason was given for the exit, but sources told Deadline that the studio is already looking for a replacement and hopes to have one finalized by the end of summer. The movie, written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins, will star Holland (who’s reportedly still onboard) as a young Nathan Drake learning the business of being a treasure hunter.

Advertisement

A film adaptation of the PlayStation video game series has been in the works since at least 2011, but has run into repeated problems. Several directors and writers have left the project over the years, including David O. Russell, Neil Burger (Limitless), Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), writer Joe Carnahan (Bad Boys III), and Shawn Levy (A Night at the Museum, Stranger Things). These shifts have also drastically changed the direction of the movie, with the early versions running the gamut from a crime family saga to an R-rated comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. The latest iteration looks to be sticking, at least for now.

Advertisement

Sony previously announced that Uncharted would come out on December 18, 2020. Given how the movie reportedly won’t enter production until early next year, seems possible that the release date will get delayed.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.