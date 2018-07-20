Photo: Universal

Eighteen years after we first met the unbreakable David Dunn and the extremely breakable Elijah Price, they’re back in the first trailer for M. Night Shyalaman’s Glass, and this time they’ve got Kevin Crumb and his 23 personalities with them.

Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Price (Samuel L. Jackson) are from the 2000 film Unbreakable which, in Shyalaman’s best twist since The Sixth Sense, was connected to Crumb (James McAvoy) and the 2016 film Split in its final moments. In Glass, finally, the three are people with super-powers in a world where people don’t believe people with super-powers exist. The three are considered mentally ill—a very intriguing place for the long-awaited Unbreakable sequel to start.

Advertisement

Here’s our first trailer out of Comic-Con today.

When asked what separates Glass from other superhero movies, Shyamalan said “The reason to see the movie is the performances. It’s jaw dropping [what they do].” Oh, and McAvoy performs 21 of his personalities in the movie.

Advertisement

Glass co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard. It opens January 18, 2019.