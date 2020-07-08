Umbrella Academy's Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Rain on Everyone's Parade

Number Five hanging out with his new chosen family of mannequins. Photo : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Even after narrowly averting the apocalypse caused by their latest familial drama, Umbrella Academy’s Hargreeves siblings found themselves faced with a devastating fate their years of superhero training could only barely prepare them for. The new season two trailer finds the heroes trying to blend in to a new environment and having to hide their true identities in a brand new way.



Advertisement

In Umbrella Academy’s second season, the Hargreeves siblings find themselves displaced in time and flung back to 1963—the specific year when their unexpected arrival seemingly sets off yet another apocalyptic event. In the first trailer, the family of supers quickly pops right back out of the timestream to a few days before the world’s meant to be engulfed in flames, and before they’ve all got a chance to figure out just what the hell is going on, they’ve also got to contend with the fact that they’re living in a decade that none of them have much experience existing in.

Alarming as it is that the Hargreeves family seems to have quite literally dragged the apocalypse with them to the past, that reality is made all the more dire when the team realizes their presence in the ‘ 60s is somehow linked to JFK’s assassination. Their mucking about with history puts them on the Commission’s radar, and as much as the organization’s ostensibly meant to main some semblance of peace and order within the space-time continuum, from the looks of things, they’re going to cause more harm than good as they pursue the Hargreeves family .

Advertisement

What’s going to be interesting to see is just what all of the Umbrella Academy members have been up to, exactly, because even though the trailer makes clear that they’ve only got 10 days to save the world again, they all seem to have spent a considerable amount of time in the pas (see: Klaus having formed a cult, apparently, and Allison getting involved in the ongoing Civil Rights Movement.

The Umbrella Academy’s second season hits Netflix on July 31.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.