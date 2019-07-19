Image: Miramax

Halloween isn’t over. In fact, it’s only just starting.

Following the success of last year’s Halloween reboot, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, Michael Myers is coming back, not once, but twice. As announced in a short video via original Halloween director John Carpenter’s Twitter, two new Halloween films are slated for the next two years.

Halloween Kills is set to be released on October 16th, 2020, while Halloween Ends is slated for October 15, 2021. Together, the two will form a trilogy of rebooted Halloween films, telling the story of Michael Myers and the ultimate last girl, now all grown up, Laurie Strode.

Advertisement

The announcement itself is minimal—some screaming, the sounds of fighting, the iconic Halloween house burning. And, of course, Laurie Strode, now PTSD-addled and fighting back after her terrible experiences with Michael Myers in the past and present, cocking a shotgun. Turns out, the monster lives, or someone is wearing his mask.

Not much more info is available at this time, though based on the audio in the short teaser video, it seems like Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as Strode.

Advertisement

The Halloween darkness begins next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.