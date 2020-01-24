Two More Hulu Marvel Shows Have Been Axed

That Howard the Duck animated show has been axed. Image : Joe Quinones ( Marvel Comics )

We sure hope you weren’t really, really looking forward to Hulu’s Marvel animated shows Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler because both have just been canceled.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which notes these are just the latest moves in Marvel’s slow but steady attempt to wipe the slate clean of any and all shows former TV head Jeph Loeb was working on. Now, everything falls under the umbrella of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and he’s cleaning house. What he’s not doing, though, is killing everything.

The move comes i n the same week another of Hulu’s shows, M.O.D.O.K., announced a slew of new cast members— a nd, reportedly, Hit Monkey is still happening too. With these cuts though, the whole idea to bring all the characters from the se shows together in The Offenders, a la The Avengers or Defenders, is also most likely dead.



In the last 15 months or so, Marvel has slimmed down its TV roster considerably. First were the Netflix shows, then the Freeform shows, and on and on, now down to these Hulu shows. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD is at least getting a chance to end on its own terms but that’ll be done soon too.

This, of course, comes as Marvel continues to bolster the portfolio of its Cinematic Universe and make it not just cinematic. Feige has at least seven, and probably more, Marvel shows in development for Disney+. So almost everything is being focused on that, with a few exceptions like M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey. But any fans who were excited for more Howard the Duck will just have to watch the old movie instead.

