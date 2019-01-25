Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms (Archie Comics)

When you’re in school, you’re supposed to be focusing on your studies—but the heroes (and villains) in this week’s best new comics understand that a well-rounded academic experience includes things that aren’t listed on any syllabus. It’s not just about what you’re learning in class, but rather what you’re experiencing along with your peers.

The Avant-Guards

Transferring to a new school is one of the most nerve-wracking, emotionally-traumatizing experiences a young person can go through, and yet it’s what brings the hero of Boom Studios’ Avant-Guard—from Carly Usdin, Laura Braga, and Matt Herms—face to face with the next great adventure of her life.

While Charlie Bravo’s fine with being the newest student at Georgia O’Keeffe College of Arts and Subtle Dramatics, the school’s emphasis on the arts as opposed to, say, athletics initially knocks her off center. It forces her to consider what it might be like to attend a school where there’s seemingly no love for one of her strongest passions. But Charlie’s uncertainty is less about whether her new school has a place for people for whom athletics can translate into art—and more about her ability to find the group of people on campus who will let her be her full self. (Carly Usdin, Noah Hayes, Rebecca Nalty, Boom Studios)

Blossoms 666

For all that we know about how twins come to be born, there’s still a certain degree to which they still put people at unease because of ages-old ideas about the mystical nature of twins’ existence. In Blossoms 666, reigning high school queen bee (and king bee, I suppose) Cheryl and Jason Blossom are the same complicated, redheaded siblings they’ve always been—but their presence in Riverdale portends things far darker than any of their classmates would usually care to imagine.

The Blossoms have always been undeniably creepy and made others uncomfortable, but the effect is amplified by an aura of dread that follows the twins as they stride through their high school’s hallways. In many ways, the Blossoms are Riverdale royalty—rich kids who will throw an epic party at the drop of a hat for no reason. But in this telling of their adventures, the Blossoms have an apocalyptic destiny thousands of years in the making that’s sure to tear them and the sleepy little town they call home apart in the most devilish ways possible. Sabrina would approve. (Cullen Bunn, Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Archie Comics)

