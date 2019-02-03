Image: CBS

You’re entering the vicinity of an area area adjacent to the Superb Owl. The kind of place where there might be some sports, or some sort of weird advertisements. These are just examples. It could also be something much better, like Jordan Peele inviting you to follow him into the CBS’s new Twilight Zone.



It remains to be seen whether this newest incarnation of the classic series will be able to hold a candle to the original, but the way this first teaser uses the Super Bowl as a means of making you feel as if things are distinctly wrong and out of place is a promising sign of things to come.

Twilight Zone premieres on April 1.