Photo: Lucasfilm

After all, it does surround us and penetrate us. It binds the galaxy together. So it stands to reason that if you took every Star Wars live-action film’s namedrop of the mystical energy field and put it in one video, you’d hear “The Force” so often it loses any and all meaning.



The Star Wars YouTube channel’s “Star Wars By the Numbers” series has already given us some weird and wonderfully specific supercuts of repeating phrases and words seen across the galaxy far, far away—but this latest offering is easily the most hypnotic. This one charts just how many times characters from The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi, and into the Star Wars Story spinoffs, actually namedrop “The Force.”



Apparently, it’s a whole bloody lot—161 times, to be as precise as only an Imperial Stormtrooper could be.

Advertisement

The phrase “The Force” has indeed now lost all meaning to me having watched this video. Is this video just like what Baze heard whenever Chirrut chanted in Rogue One? Maybe. But now may the Force be with you, stuck inside your head.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.