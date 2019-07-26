Image: ScanlineVFX

Despite what you think, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon were not what ultimately laid waste to the city of King’s Landing in Game of Thrones’ final season. No, that distinction goes to the show’s visual effects crew.

Scanline VFX posted a new video this week showcasing some of the work it did on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, and it’s pretty significant and spectacular—especially if you live in King’s Landing, because the company’s effects made everything Daenerys and Drogon did come to life in a violent, visceral way.

And yet, that’s not even our favorite part of this video. Check it out.

The King’s Landing stuff is great but, for me, the best part of the clip is watching the Iron Throne melting. It’s almost like popping like a huge pimple. There’s just something gross and satisfying seeing how Scanline used all those layers of detail to obliterate the most significant symbol of power in Westeros.

Game of Thrones season eight, and the rest of the series, is now available on demand, and there’s a big new box set coming out too. Read about that here.

