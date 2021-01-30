Turns Out a Lot of People Streamed Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Image : Warner Bros.

Recently, we reported on the Nielsen streaming numbers for the end of December, which included a big success story for Disney’s release Soul. In that post, we noted that Nielsen didn’t include HBO Max on its streaming chart numbers. But now, it’s released those numbers anyway— at least, for Wonder Woman 1984.

As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, the Nielsen numbers for Wonder Woman 1984 are very, very good. They back up claims by WarnerMedia about the movie’s performance—during the first week of its release, the film racked up 2.25 billion watching minutes. Which makes it the top streaming title for the week, beating out Soul’s 1.67 billion minutes. Reportedly, this makes it the most-viewed film on the service.

Nielsen doesn’t yet release HBO Max’s numbers in its charts, and the release of these stats might be motivated by WarnerMedia’s desire to, y’know, one-up Soul here.

“The impact of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max cannot be understated,” said Andy Forssell, HBO Max’s executive vice president . “As was announced on Wednesday during our earnings and as this Nielsen data shows, it was a huge holiday gift to the consumer at a time when they wanted and needed it. This partnership with Warner Bros. of course continues throughout the year but it began with Wonder Woman’s arrival on Christmas Day to great success.”

With that said, don’t expect Nielsen to be releasing these numbers on the regular, at least until it finally adds HBO Max to its standard streaming charts. This was, according to the service, a one-time thing.

