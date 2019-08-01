Ashley Eckstein’s Her Universe fashion line returned to San Diego Comic-Con with another spectacular runway show featuring a series of designers turning Marvel, Steven Universe, and other iconic properties into high fashion. We went behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the outfits, designers, and a chat with Eckstein about the future of Her Universe and nerdy couture. Check out all of our videos and lewks.



Taking place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego, this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show was a who’s who of stylish cosplay and unearthly gowns. Eckstein herself took to the runway in a custom She-Ra and the Princesses of Power couture ensemble—which was gorgeous and impressive, but didn’t quite match the feat of 2018's 40-pound Nightmare Before Christmas gown made up of 500 Jack Skellington Funko Pop heads.

We went backstage during 2019's fashion show to see how this year’s designers brought the latest nerdy obsessions to life. Below, we have an interview with Christine Geiger, who created a look inspired by She-Ra and the Princesses of Powers’ noble steed, Swift Wind.

And here’s a profile of Ericka Angiuli’s amazing outfit, which she told us was inspired by the late Stan Lee, Captain Marvel, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eckstein also shared her thoughts on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and why fashion and nerds will always be intertwined. Check out her interview here.

Her Universe is expected to return to San Diego Comic-Con in 2020 with another fashion extravaganza.

