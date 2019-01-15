Photo: Dark Sky Films

Things are not as they seem at a mysterious school where young girls are taught how to be “clean.”



That’s the premise of Level 16, a film written and directed by Danishka Esterhazy which feels at times like a creepy side story to The Handmaid’s Tale. In fact, I said as much in my review last year, and it’s made pretty clear in the new trailer you see below. But, I think the trailer says much more than that, too. Check it out.

As you can plainly see, Level 16 is working on a bunch of different levels. It’s about this mysterious boarding school where girls are trained from very young to be a stereotype of a proper young woman. But there are the obvious implications of that. Ways to view it through modern society. And, of course, all the revelations along the way. Read our full review below for some more insight, but definitely check out the film on March 1 when it hits VOD and select theaters.

