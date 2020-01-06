Trini Is Joining Hasbro's Morphinominal Range of Power Rangers Figures

Trini takes to the field! Image : All images Hasbro

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

The Lightning Collection—Hasbro’s mighty morphin’ take on its six-inch Star Wars Black Series or Marvel Legends lines, but for people in brightly colored S pandex—has so far given us Rangers from across decades o f Power Rangers action, from original favorites, to comic book callouts, to latest members of the morphin’ grid on Beast Morphers. But now another OG hero is entering the field.



Most of the fourth wave of The Lightning Collection has already been revealed, but io9 has an exclusive look at the fourth and final figure in the latest series: Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ first Yellow Ranger, Trini Kwan.



Advertisement

1 / 4

Played by the late Thuy Trang in the first two seasons of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Trini ultimately departed alongside the original Red and Black Rangers, Jason and Zack, to attend a peace conference in Berlin—a recasting decision necessit ated by the fact that Trang and her fellow actors actually quit over contract and pay disputes. Although Trini’s time as the Yellow Ranger was at an end, her story (along with Jason and Zack’s) has continued in Boom Studio’s excellen t Power Rangers comic series, where they fight as a team of intergalactic Rangers in secret, while their old friends and their replacements on the Mighty Morphin’ team continue to safeguard Earth.

The Lightning Collection Yellow Ranger, scaled in line with the rest of the six-inch figures in the series, comes with both an unmasked head depicting Trang’s likeness as she appeared in the show, and a helmeted head for when she morphs into combat as the Sab er tooth-themed Yellow Ranger. As well as her dual daggers and her blade blaster, Trini comes with alternate hands to pose her mid-martial arts move, as well as small FX pieces to attach to her weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 11

She joins three more Power Rangers heroes and villains joining The Lightning Collection—SPD Red Ranger Jack, Zeo Blue Ranger Rocky, and Beast Morphers villain Blaze—when wave four hits shelves for $20 apiece this fall . You can preorder the complete wave directly from Hasbro’s Pulse shopping site here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.