Trent Reznor Hated What Bird Box Did With His Score

As a musician, you can write the score. But you can’t necessarily control how it’s used.

That’s the problem Trent Reznor quite candidly lamented in a recent interview with Revolver magazine, in which he decries his work scoring Bird Box with Atticus Ross to be… well, we’ll let Reznor speak for himself.



“When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in,” Reznor said, via transcription from Pitchfork. “And you’re stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That’s kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film. And the final icing on the shit cake was we were on tour when we mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn’t hear it anyway. So it was like, that was a…”



Reportedly, he laughed. “That was a fucking waste of time,” he said. “Then we thought, no one’s going to see this fucking movie. And, of course, it’s the hugest movie ever in Netflix.”



Oof. I guess we know who’s not going to be composing for Bird Box 2: Boxing Day. I’m no expert on composing, but I feel like you should probably consult the composer when mixing the final product. Just, like, to make sure everything sounds… audible. Audible is good.



