Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win an Emmy for Watchmen, Coming One Step Closer to the Broodiest EGOT Ever

The most prestigious award combination in entertainment, the EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony—is an incredible accomplishment for any musician/actor/creator. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are a little closer.

This past week, the Creative Arts Emmys Awards have been going on, and, as Deadline reports, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails and a lot of TV and movies won an Emmy for their work on the score for HBO’s Watchmen. This slots alongside their Oscar for The Social Network and their Grammy for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

So now all they need is a Tony, which raises the question: how are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross going to win a Tony? Pretty Hate Machine Jukebox musical? Off-Broadway adaptation of Call of Duty: Black Ops II? Aaron Sorkin better start figuring out how to turn The Social Network into an industrial rock opera.

But, no, the real takeaway here is that Watchmen had an incredible score worth celebrating, and that you should give it a listen if you haven’t. It’s stirring, sharp, and entirely complimentary of the complex moods that the show endeavors to strike.

“We’d like to thank the Television Academy for the recognition. It means a lot to us, and we truly appreciate it,” Reznor said in his acceptance speech . “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this, and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large.”

