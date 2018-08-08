Posters from 101 Dalmatians, Robin Hood, Zootopia, and Mulan from a new art show.
One of the many things that make animated Disney movies so memorable are the exotic locations. Some are real, like Paris in Ratatouille. Others are fantasy, like Arendelle in Frozen. But no matter if the settings are real or fictional, the places in those movies are places we’d love to visit.

That’s where “Dream Destinations” comes in. It’s a new exhibit of Disney travel posters presented by Gallery Nucleus and Cyclops Print Works. Artists from all over captured their favorite Disney locations in stunning visual styles, and here are just a few of our favorites.

Neverland by Bill Robinson, from Peter Pan
Sir Ector’s Castle by Adam Johnson, from The Sword in the Stone
A Taste of Italy by Benjamin Burch, from Lady and the Tramp

Hawaii by Xinwei Huang from Lilo and Stitch
Baia, Brazil by Stephanie Ramirez from The Three Caballeros
Zootopia by Dave Perillo

Mount Olympus by Alexandria Neonakis, from Hercules
Escape to Sherwood Forest by Adam Johnson, from Robin Hood
Tour of London by Chie Boyd, from 101 Dalmatians

Imperial City by Kevin Hong, from Mulan
Visit Sunny London by Jennifer Ely, from 101 Dalmatians
New Orleans by Oliver Akuin, from The Princess and the Frog

Lose Yourself In Tulgey Wood by Steph Laberis, from Alice in Wonderland

To see the exhibit in person, head to Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, CA between now and August 18. The whole exhibit is also online at this link. Some of the pieces are available as prints, too, and you can snag them at this link.

