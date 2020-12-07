Oh hello, Galvatron. Screenshot : Netflix

If you thought the Autobots were having a miserable enough time fighting on Cybertron in the first season, well, things aren’t getting much better for them now that they’re off it.



Netflix and Rooster Teeth have released the first look at the middle chapter of their animated Transformers origin trilogy, War for Cybertron—Earthrise (named after the ongoing Hasbro toyline of the same name). Picking up where War for Cybertron—Siege left off this past summer, Earthrise sees the Autobots hunted as they flee their homeworld, having left their resistance friends behind to find and protect the Allspark, itself flung away from Cybertron and out of Megatron’s hands in Siege’s climax.

But it looks like Optimus and friends (and even his enemies too) are going to have a lot more to contend with than a trek across the galaxy—with threats new and old coming to haunt both him and the Decepticons.

Aside from the mysterious Transformers mercenaries team Prime has to deal with, back home on Cybertron there’s struggles for Elita and the rest of the remaining Autobots, but seemingly Megatron as well, with the arrival of the conniving Galvatron (and even some very teasing flashes of the legendary planet-sized villain Unicron) on the scene.

We’ll find out what the new movers and shakers have in store for the Autobots and Decepticons when Transformers: War for Cybertron—Earthrise hits Netflix on December 30.

