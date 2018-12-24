Image: Cartoon Network

Back in July, we got our very first glimpse of Steven Universe’s mysterious, much-feared White Diamond. The monumental episode, “Legs From Here to Homeworld,” made its broadcast debut last week, so we’ve got the sparkly villain very much on our minds. This stunning make-up tutorial brings her into the real world with monochromatic glamour.



It’s very “silent movie star” when you see it on a real person. New Year’s Eve look, anybody?

The latest batch of episodes, Steven Universe: Diamond Days, is currently airing on Cartoon Network.

