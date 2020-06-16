Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula's Latest Trailer Is a Terrifying Thrill Ride at the End of the World

A soldier who’s dangerously close to getting eaten alive. Image : Well Go USA Entertainment

The key to surviving Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’s zombie- infested world is having enough common sense to run the hell away when swarms of the undead make it clear they they want to rip the flesh from your bones. That, and knowing the zombies have to be destroyed— l est one, for whatever reason, think that being eaten alive is anything like fun.

In Peninsula’s latest trailer , the surviving human population is almost all but done for, as whatever pathogen that causes people to become undead monsters has gotten entirely out of control, leading to cities being utterly destroyed save for a few enclaves where the humans struggle to keep their lives together.

Though the military may be virtually gone, that’s not to say that the survivors haven’t learned a thing or two about saving outsmarting the mindless hordes of monsters hunting in the ruined cities. I t’s really everyone’s cleverness that might just be their best bet, as long as they can figure out where might be safe enough to take a moment to breathe , recenter, and prepare to keep fighting the good fight.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is slated to hit theaters this summer.



