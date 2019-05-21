Image: Disney/Pixar

In Toy Story 4, all of Andy’s toys have grown up in the same way their original owner did, which means they’re older, wiser, and better than ever just as they come into a new kid’s life when she needs them most. While they might not be as thrilling to play with as a googly-eyed spork, the plastic cowboy and crew still have plenty of magic left in them.

When Sporky the spork ends up getting lost during a trip, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang set out on a mission to find their new friend which, at first, doesn’t seem like it’ll be much trouble given the number of times they’ve wandered outside of the toybox in the past to explore the larger world. But you know what happens whenever the toys decide to leave the house on their own: people get lost, people get broken, and Woody, as always, ends up exasperated as hell.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21

