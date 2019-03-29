Image: Pixar

It’s oddly fitting that the final time Don Rickles will voice Mr. Potato Head will share something in common with the character itself.

The legendary comedian passed away in 2017, before he was able to record his part as the classic toy for the upcoming Toy Story 4. And yet, when the film comes out June 21, Rickles will have a presence thanks to a process of putting a bunch of odds and ends together—just like a Mr. Potato Head.

“Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley told Entertainment Weekly.



So that’s what they did. Using the recordings not just from the first three Toy Story films, but also video games, theme parks, and more, Cooley and his team crafted a whole new performance.

“I’m very honored that they asked us to do that, and I’m very honored that he’s in the film,” Cooley said. “Nobody can replace him.”

Cooley posted this on Twitter too.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.

