Fair mortals, the bewitching hour of Friday fun is upon us. As the weekend doth approach, it is time for gifs. Fill these comments with those sweet dance moves, fist pumps, and epic celebrations you’ve been hoarding on your laptop for this very occasion. Come on: We’ve got 17 months to catch up on!
Top That: The Friday Gif Party Is Back!
Gif Party, The Fun Has Just Begun
Beth Elderkin
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.