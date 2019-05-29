Image: TriStar

Meet Forky in a new clip from Toy Story 4. Bryce Dallas Howard talks about making The Mandalorian. Get new looks at what’s to come on Black Mirror. Plus, creepy alien trees on The 100, the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie gets some casting and a bonkers premise, and Syfy highlights its not-Godzilla monster movie. Spoilers, away!



Clifford the Big Red Dog

THR reports Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall have joined the cast of the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog reboot as Clifford’s owners, Emily Elizabeth and Uncle Casey. According to the site, the story concerns Emily, Casey and Clifford escaping a genetics company (!) hoping to study the big, red dog’s spontaneous growth spurt.

Toy Story 4

Rex is alarmed by the length of Forky’s arms in a new clip from Toy Story 4.

Candyman

In conversation with Sofa King Cool, Tony Todd described his cameo in the upcoming Candyman remake as an “applause worthy moment.”

Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele. We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Bloody-Disgusting has the latest poster for this summer’s sequel to 47 Meters Down, starring Brec Bessinger from the upcoming Stargirl TV series.

Monster Island

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from Syfy’s Monster Island, this weekend’s counter-programming to Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Eric Roberts and Toshi Toda. Click through for more.

Project Ithaca

We also have the trailer for Project Ithaca, a new indie sci-fi movie about a scape ship that runs on the fear of its own crew.

The Wilds

Amazon Studios has picked up a new “young adult drama series” from Daredevil’s Sarah Streicher and Sex and the City’s Amy B. Harris. Described by Deadline as a “dystopic slumber party...offering a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time” the series concerns a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island after a plane crash.

The Mandalorian

Speaking with Collider, series director Bryce Dallas Howard discussed the VR technology the upcoming Star Wars television series was partially filmed in—a device called “The Volume,” which she described as “almost like a Holodeck.”

John Favreau, of course, is known for pushing emerging technology forward. What he did with Jungle Book, what he is doing now with The Lion King. I mean this is really extraordinary, sort of what is possible because of these projects. There were so many times when I would be like “It’s okay John we can just do it that way” and he’s like “I just want to see if its possible, we just need to see if its possible,” I’m like “okay” and its tested and way more times you find out it is possible and its better. There was specifically something that we shot in called The Volume, and basically you step into it and the naked eye, you can’t tell that you are surrounded by, basically, LED screens. And you feel like [you’re] wherever the story is taking place. It’s almost like — this is the wrong term to use, especially for this project, but it’s almost like a Holodeck.

Fear the Walking Dead

The second episode of season five is titled “The Hurt That Will Happen” according to Spoiler TV.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn bludgeons a victim to death on an off-putting new poster for the upcoming animated series courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Black Mirror

Speaking of posters here’s three for the upcoming episodes of Black Mirror. You can watch their respective trailers, here.

The 100

Finally, there’s a parasitic alien tree in the trailer for “Momento Mori,” next week’s episode of The 100.

