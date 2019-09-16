Photo: Marvel Studios

Ernie Hudson finally confirms his return for Ghostbusters 2020. New Goddess of Thunder or otherwise, Chris Hemsworth is still the star of Thor: Love & Thunder, according to Taika Waititi. New novels give us our best look yet at Birds of Prey’s heroines. Plus, a look at the Killjoys finale and more Batwoman teases. Spoilers, assemble!



Black Widow

During a recap of the Saturn Awards winners, Deadline casually reports that Robert Downey, Jr. will reprise his role as the late Tony Stark “one more time” in the upcoming Black Widow.

Ghostbusters 2020

Ernie Hudson confirmed he will return as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters 2020 in, of all places, the middle of a fan’s personalized birthday greeting posted to Cameo.

In related news, Ivan Reitman described Paul Rudd’s character as “a seismologist who’s come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes—he’s also teaching summer school there” during a recent interview with ET Online promoting the Ghostbusters maze at Halloween Horror Nights.

Nightmare Alley

According to THR, Toni Collette will play “a mentalist named Zeena who mentors the protagonist” in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film adaptation of the 1940's noir-thriller, Nightmare Alley.

Things Heard and Seen

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfriend is in talks to star in a new “supernatural thriller” based on Elizabeth Brundage’s novel, All Things Cease to Appear from American Splendor writers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The story concerns a newlywed couple moving to a farmhouse in upstate New York where the previous residents were gruesomely murdered. [THR]

Thor: Love & Thunder

In conversation with MTV News, Taika Waititi confirmed Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will remain the lead character in Love & Thunder, even with Natalie Portman’s new incarnation.

It’s Chris. It’s a Thor film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s in it.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Haley Atwell confirmed she will appear in the “next TWO Mission: Impossible movies” on Instagram.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In promotion of the film, DC will release three tie-in trade paperbacks reprinting stories starring Black Canary, Huntress and Harley Quinn this December. Comic Book has the covers, which give us our best looks at the characters yet.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Bloody-Disgusting has two more posters for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In the Tall Grass

Coming Soon also has a poster and the first official image from Vincezo Natali’s adaptation of the Stephen King/Joe Hill novella, In the Tall Grass.

Ad Astra

Ruth Negga has a “visors-up” conversation with Brad Pitt on Mars in the latest Ad Astra clip.

Radioactive

We also have a short trailer for Radioactive, a new biopic starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie.

Evil

A teenager mysteriously revives after being declared dead two hours earlier in the synopsis for “177 Minutes,” the second episode of Evil.

Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to life after she had been declared dead for almost two hours. Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney’s office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Van Helsing

Vanessa and Lily return to the real world in the synopsis for “Dark Destiny”, the season four premiere of Van Helsing.

With the amulet in hand, Vanessa and Lily escape from Elder Sam and return to the real world.

Supernatural

KSiteTV has a dramatic new poster for Supernatural’s final season.

Black Lightning

KSiteTV also has a quartet of photos from “The Book of Occupation: Chapter One”, the third season premiere of Black Lightning.

Batwoman

Two more Batwoman trailers introduce Kate’s own nerdy tech guy, Luke Fox (son of Lucius).

Preacher

The Saint of Killers comes for God in next week’s episode of Preacher.

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead does George Romero’s Diary of the Dead in a clip from next week’s episode, “Channel 5".

Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

The gang hosts a telethon with Kenan Thompson in a clip from this week’s episode of Scooby-Doo. Unfortunately, a ghost clown is on the loose. Could it be Kel?!

Killjoys

Finally, everybody hugs in a sneak peek from “Last Dance”, the series finale of Killjoys.

