Come on and slam, and welcome to the wildest news I’ve seen in ages.

Remember Space Jam? The goofy Looney Tunes basketball movie, nascent Michael Jordan vehicle, and Millenial nostalgic favorite (even though, let’s be real, it’s not a good movie)? Well, there could have been a followup. Starring Tony Hawk. About skateboarding. In a parallel world, where all of our trashy cartoon dreams come true.



I’ll let Mr. Hawk himself explain, in Tweet form:

“In 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled ‘Skate Jam.’ They were bringing back Looney Tunes with ‘Back in Action’ & they wanted to start on the project immediately,” he said. “A week later Back in Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever.”



I can’t understate my fondness for this revelation, and for the incredibly goofy key art revealed that features Hawk skating with the Tazmanian Devil and Marvin the Martian (who appears to be using a snowboard?). This is fabulous. Forget the actually-maybe-happening Space Jam reboot with Lebron James. Let’s greenlight this. Bring it back. I want this. Please.

