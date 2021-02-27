Illustration : Marvel/Writer: Amy Chu, Erik Burnham/Art: Carlos Gomez

Red Sonja has been a long, long time coming, but with a very welcome addition, it’s time to get the show on the road.

Netflix’s Tomb Raider showrunner Tasha Huo has been announced as screenwriter for the upcoming—and long awaited—Red Sonja movie, joining director Joey Soloway. Soloway was previously announced as both writing and directing, but with Huo by their side will be focusing on helming the project.

“I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey. There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja’s ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet,” Soloway said in a statement. “She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can’t wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision.”

Red Sonja was first announced as being directed by Bryan Singer. After much outcry for far too long, the project was put on hold until he was ultimately replaced with Soloway.

Casting is set to begin “immediately” and we will update you as soon as we know more.

