It’s finally happening. After spending the entirety of Smallville teasing it, Tom Welling’s Superman is becoming the Man of Tomorrow, thanks to a trip to the Arrow universe.



Deadline reports that Welling will reprise his role as Clark Kent for the upcoming CW/DC crossover extravaganza Crisis on Infinite Earths, which already has two Supermen in the form of Brandon Routh (who already plays the Atom on Legends of Tomorrow of course, but will play the Kingdom Come Superman in Crisis) and Tyler Hoechlin (who already plays the Arrowverse’s version of Superman). Unlike Routh’s Superman in Crisis, Welling’s Superman will indeed specifically be the iteration of the character he previously played on Smallville.

Speaking to Deadline, Arrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim discussed Smallville’s legacy and the importance of Welling’s return for Crisis:

For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.

Aside from the multiple Supermen, Crisis is set to bring back a variety of familiar faces from across the DC pantheon, as well as all the typical regulars we can expect of any crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends. Kevin Conroy, known as the definitive voice of the Dark Knight, will finally play a live action Bruce Wayne in the crossover, while heroes from Black Lightning will officially enter the Arrowverse madness in the event too. Even Jonah Hex is showing up for the fun!

Crisis on Infinite Earths is set to hit the CW starting this December, with three episodes of the five-part event airing this year and two more hitting in January. We’ll bring you more on Crisis as we learn it.

