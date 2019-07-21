Image: Mitch Gerads (DC Comics)

The creative minds behind the Eisner-award-winning Mister Miracle are reuniting—and throwing in an old friend who helped King on one of the most interesting Green Lantern short stories—to bring Adam Strange back to the DC universe in a big way.



Announced today at the “DC Sunday Conversation with Dan DiDio” Comic-Con panel—following some big, big teases from King and Gerads—the publisher will revive Strange Adventures, a title that’s been emblazoned across DC comic books of all shapes and sizes since the 1950s, in 2020.

King will write the book, with Gerads and Shaner sharing art duties—seemingly on both interior and cover art, as all DC shared beyond the announcement of the book’s existence was two covers. One from Shaner, rendering sci-fi rocketeering explorer Adam Strange in classic Silver Age style:

Photo: Evan ‘Doc’ Shaner (DC Comics)

And a mirrored one from Gerads, taking Shaner’s heroic posing of Adam and instead rendering him as a hatched, grim piece of art graffitied by messages including “I Kill,” “Space Liar”—the name of my next pop punk-jazz fusion quartet—“War Criminal,” “Monster,” and “Stranger Danger”.

Image: Mitch Gerads (DC Comics)

So... honestly, what else could you expect from the writer and artist behind Mister Miracle, frankly? Strange Adventures begins in 2020.



