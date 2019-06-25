Image: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (YouTube)

Every dog is a superhero, so naturally, it makes sense for a superhero help them find good homes. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to help some super-pups get super-adopted. And even though I’m not supposed to have a dog in my place, I’m so tempted to take one or all of them home with me. Damn you, Puppy Whisperer.

Holland appeared on Stephen Colbert’s latest edition of “Rescue Dog Rescue,” a repeat segment featuring adoptable puppies from North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill shelter based out of New York City. This latest episode starred a bunch of superhero puppies, each given their own Spider-Man or Marvel Cinematic Universe name—like Peter Barker, J. Bone-ah Jameson, and my personal favorite, Nick Furry (because he has an eyepatch!).

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters on July 2. A special return screening of Avengers: Endgame that comes out this weekend will include a sneak peek at the upcoming film, too. And for anyone interested in adopting any of these adorable puppies who were cuddled by Holland—who’s now officially known as the world’s best puppy cuddler—you can find all the information here.

