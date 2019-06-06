Image: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Jason Blum drops some cheeky hints about Halloween’s future. Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain discuss the fluidity of Dark Phoenix’s script. The Halo TV show, like every other TV show, wants to be the next Game of Thrones. Plus, new footage from Men in Black: International, and what’s to come on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers away!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

At a recent fan event, Tom Holland confirmed the film’s Elementals came to Earth through a dimensional rift caused by Thanos snapping his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend. We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.

A Quiet Place 2

According to The Wrap, actor Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Child’s Play) is now in talks to play an undisclosed role in A Quiet Place 2.

Lady Sif/The MCU

During a recent Reddit AMA, Marvel Studios executive producer Victoria Alonso answered “never say never” when asked if there were plans to reintroduce Jaime Alexander’s Thor character, Lady Sif.

Never say never. We love Sif the character as we do our actress, Jaimie Alexander.

Halloween

Meanwhile, Jason Blum revealed he’s currently “discussing stuff” with Jamie Lee Curtis. Could it be in regards to another Halloween follow-up film? Signs point to yes.

Dark Phoenix

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain revealed to Screen Rant Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg actively rewrote much of the film’s script during production. In the words of Turner:

Simon and I would sit down for two hours every day and just comb through each page of the script. There was rewriting being done all the time.

Chastain added:



You could have a conversation and something comes from that and then the next morning, Simon would show up to work and say, ‘hey, I wrote some pages that I think could be interesting for this direction we’re going.’

Annabelle Comes Home



A newly released VR Experience allows you to explore Ed and Lorraine Warren’s museum of haunted artifacts.

Elsewhere, the Annabelle Comes Home Twitter page has released a spotlight on the collection’s haunted wedding dress.

Men in Black: International



A new international trailer features more aliens and Liam Neeson.





Halo

Appearing as a guest on the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, 343 Industries transmedia boss Kiki Wolfkill compared the upcoming Halo television series to a non-incestuous Game of Thrones. Glad that aspect could be clarified!

We talk about Game of Thrones a lot in terms of scope and scale and complexity of relationships. A lot of the background of Halo is this sort of political drama. It’s something that [is touched on] really lightly in the games and you see more of in some of the other mediums. Some of that [Game of Thrones-style] complexity is interesting. No incest planned at all for this show.

Jessica Jones

Here’s a spooky new poster for the final season of Jessica Jones.

Creepshow

Bloody-Disgusting has a new piece of Creepshow promotional artwork from Greg Nicotero.

Outlander

The full Outlander panel from FYC has been posted to Youtube.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Finally, Bradley Whitford continues his creep-streak in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

