Image: Marvel Studios

Disney’s crowning attraction right now is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the sprawling Star Wars theme park experience. But for some fans, even the non-Star Wars parks had some novel excitement thanks to unendingly delightful Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.



In a lovely video posted on the Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter, Tom Holland shows up at another place pretty far from Spidey’s home, surprising fans and onlookers in the Disney California Adventure park while Jake Gyllenhaal and other co-stars told him what to do via an earpiece.

Advertisement

The best part is when a crowd gathers around a dude wearing a pretty authentic-looking Spider-Man costume only to discover that it’s Tom Holland. Also, dude can do a killer pirouette?



Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2nd.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.