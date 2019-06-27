Image: Sony

It was the dream that didn’t happen. We all hoped that, somehow, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland would have cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Well Holland, who’s currently busy with Far From Home press, has revealed he was pretty close.

Those famous faces could have linked all the different iterations of the character over the past two decades into one cohesive narrative. And while we did hear from the filmmakers that “every possible scenario,” including that one, had been discussed, the current Spider-Man has added some more info. Speaking to Joe.co.uk, Holland explained he almost had a cameo, but it didn’t work out. Here’s the video.

Advertisement

“At one point I was supposed to be in it,” Holland says in the above clip. “There was going to be another Peter Parker…It was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background and say like ‘Hey, kid’ or something…Never happened. Heartbroken.”

Advertisement

Holland also said he loved the movie so much that it made him nervous about his own upcoming movie, Far From Home, and that “I’m just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that’s going to be really cool.”

Advertisement

So even though Holland’s Peter Parker didn’t meet Miles Morales in Into the Spider-Verse, maybe it’ll happen in a sequel. A sequel that’s currently in the works.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

[h/t Dark Horizons]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.