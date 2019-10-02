Tom Holland Reportedly Helped the Spider-Man Truce Come to Fruition

Tom Holland in South Korea promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home. Photo : Chung Sung-Jun ( Getty Images )

Spider-Man is known for saving the world—but this time, he saved himself.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one of the reasons Disney and Sony finally came to terms over the use of the web-slinger was due to personal pleas from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. “Sources say the star, 23, made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution,” the trade reports.

Advertisement

As a result, after several weeks where it seemed like Holland’s version of the character would no longer interact with characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two companies reached a deal to co-producer a third Sony Spider-Man movie, and for Holland to appear in one more Disney production.

After Disney reportedly wanted a 50-50 deal for Spidey profits, eventually the companies agreed on a 75-25 split on profits (Disney gets the smaller percentage), with Disney pitching in 25 percent of the film’s budget.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said on when the deal was struck. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Advertisement

And that last bit is key here. Not only will Holland’s Spider-Man continue to exist in the MCU, but he’s also likely to become a part of Sony’s burgeoning cinematic universe, which includes Venom, Morbius, an animated multi-verse, and more.

In an era where brands have become more important than actors, it’s oddly refreshing to hear a story like this, where an actor is so passionate about the material that he actually has some influence on the bigwigs. But if anyone could do it, leave it to Spider-Man.

Advertisement

We updated this headline after publication to add the word “reportedly.”

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.