We know that upcoming adventure featuring Marvel Comics’ iconic wall-crawler will have him swinging in places other than New York. Tonight, Tom Holland revealed a very apt title for the spider-sequel.



Holland uploaded a short video to Instagram today, apologizing for the lack of news on the follow-up to Homecoming only to divulge the title of Spider-Man: Far from Home. The newest onscreen Spider-Man has done this ‘accidentally on purpose’ shtick before, and it’s even more ironic to see it deployed after he almost spoiled the ending of Infinity War multiple times. Anyway, we’ve got a title that seemingly confirms that Aunt May’s heroic nephew will be venturing way beyond Forest Hills, Queens. Better get your passport renewed, Pete.