What a precious child.

Recently, Tom Holland gave a promotional interview with the outlet Pinkvilla, which was, in large part, an extremely normal interview about Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland talked about Tony Stark, Peter Parker’s growing maturity, and his own surprising ability to keep Avengers: Endgame spoilers under wraps. Then we start talking about the multiverse.



After revealing that he doesn’t actually know really anything about how the multiverse works in the MCU, Holland then says that he’s worried that he pronounced the word wrong in the movie.



In a conversation beginning around the four-minute mark, Holland expresses his worry that he might have to redub some of his lines due to maybe saying the word wrong.

Here’s what he says, as transcribed with an eye toward pronunciation by me:



“What I can say is that I think I said it wrong in the film, because I think in an American accent it’s mult-eye-verse, and I said mult-ee-verse. I realized that only a few interviews ago. So I think I’m going to have to go back and re-record myself saying mult-eye-verse.”



I can’t decide what I like more about this confession: that Tom never asked how Americans say the word, or that he only realized he might be doing it wrong a few interviews ago. Don’t worry, though, Tom: I’m pretty sure we Yankees say it both ways—I tend toward the long e pronunciation myself. You’re doing great, Tom. You’ve got this.



Spider-Man: Far From Home releases in theatres July 2nd.



