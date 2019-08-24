Image: Marvel Studios

The Spider world is a mess right now, at least so far as the live-action iteration is concerned.

As we’ve detailed, Sony and Disney are in a conflict about the rights concerning the live-action Spider-Man, a conflict that, depending on who you ask, is about producer rights, a whole lot of money, or both. Now, both Tom Holland and Kevin Feige have opened up about the ongoing conflict, talking to Entertainment Weekly on their personal feelings about the version of Peter Parker that they created and his uncertain future.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told EW. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Feige echoed Holland’s sentiment, saying, “I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy... We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

It’s notable that both of them put a distinctly personal spin on what is essentially a big corporate tussle. And their comments, while interesting, don’t offer anything much we didn’t already know. Will Spider-Man be in the MCU? Who can say. Maybe they’ll work something out. Maybe they won’t. But somebody’s definitely going to be making more Spider-Man movies, and they’re going to be doing it sometime soon.

