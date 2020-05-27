Tom Cruise's Bananas Space Movie Has Found Itself a Director

From the stars, Tom-edge. Image : Universal

Edgar Wright teases a Time Lord and time-wimeyness in a new look at Last Night in Soho. Don Mancini says the Chucky show will address its titular antagonist’s legacy as...a queer icon? Plus, what’s to come on the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, and James Gunn says we’ll be waiting a little longer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Spoilers, away!



Untitled Tom Cruise Space Vehicle

Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman will direct the currently untitled Tom Cruise movie planning to shoot in outer space with Space X and NASA. [Deadline]

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright shared a new still from Last Night in Soho, now scheduled for an April 23, 2021 release date.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

According to James Gunn on Twitter, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not see release until 2022.

American Horror Stories

TV Guide reports FX has “officially ordered” the American Horror Story spin-off series, American Horror Stories, for its 2020-2021 programming slate.

Chucky

In conversation with Syfy, Don Mancini stated the new Child’s Play TV series will embrace Chucky’s unlikely status as “a symbol for LGBTQ rights.”

We’ve sort of embraced, over the years, a kind of specific gay identity for the franchise. I think it’s just being attentive to what is going on in the culture and what is going in the zeitgeist at any given time, and then using Chucky to get at those issues in an interesting, fun way.

Later in the interview, Mancini discussed Chucky’s role in a contemporaneous, 21st-century setting.

One thing I think I can probably safely say is that it’s a look at what it means to be a kid today in the 21st century, as distinct from what it was like to be a kid in the 1980s, when we first showed up on the scene. That’s one thing I think people can look forward to and thinking about: ‘How does Chucky operate in a world where kids spend so much of their time on social media?’, for example. Playing video games, interacting with one another on social media as opposed to in a park, which is what we might have depicted 30 years ago. I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that’s something I think people will find pretty interesting. It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals … Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before, and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today.

Green Lantern

During a recent interview with Business Insider, Kevin Reilly of HBO Max hyped “the step up in production value” we’ll see in the Green Lantern TV series.

Greg [Berlanti, who is producing a Green Lantern series for Max] has done a lot of really quality DC fare for The CW. These will not be that. These will be next step up in production value. You can expect the highest level of cinematic production values on those shows, and that’s the same for the projects we’ve announced with J.J. [Abrams].

Stargirl

Wildcat joins the new Justice Society in the synopsis for her self-titled debut episode of Stargirl.

THE FIRST RECRUIT — After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat’s (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#104).

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Stargirl takes on the Icicle in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Space Force

A new featurette lays down the premise of Netflix’s Space Force.

Legends of Tomorrow



Finally, the Legends revolt against the Fates in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Swan Thong. ”

